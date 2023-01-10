FTSE 100 closes at four-year high as investors buoyed by China reopening

T he FTSE 100 closed at a more than four-year high on Monday as it continued to build on a the strong winning streak since the beginning of the year. Buoyed by its mining companies, which have been celebrating the dropping of China’s zero-Covid policy recently, the FTSE gained 0.33% on Monday. The move saw the index end the day at 7,724.94, a rise of 24.45 points. It was the highest close that the index had registered since May 2018. However, it fell short of the intra-day peak recorded on August 2 2019, just a few points below the 7,727.49...