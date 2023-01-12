Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant may get govt nod first

NEW DELHI : Only one of the three semiconductor manufacturing proposals submitted to secure financial support under India’s $10 billion incentive scheme is likely to make the cut, a top official familiar with the development said. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture’s $20 billion proposal in Gujarat is expected to be the first to secure government approval, while the other two, submitted by the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC) and Singapore’s IGSS Ventures, lag behind, with the latter one almost out of the race. “All three proposals are being evaluated, and all have got some questions that have been asked by the advisory...