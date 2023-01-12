The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Vedanta-Foxconn chip plant may get govt nod first

January 12, 2023
Source: livemint.com livemint.com
News Snapshot:
NEW DELHI : Only one of the three semiconductor manufacturing proposals submitted to secure financial support under India’s $10 billion incentive scheme is likely to make the cut, a top official familiar with the development said. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture’s $20 billion proposal in Gujarat is expected to be the first to secure government approval, while the other two, submitted by the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC) and Singapore’s IGSS Ventures, lag behind, with the latter one almost out of the race. “All three proposals are being evaluated, and all have got some questions that have been asked by the advisory...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter