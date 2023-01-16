Idyllic Malaysian fishing village rolls out Visit Sekinchan 2023, where cash is optional

With encouragement from BNM, Hong Leong Bank enables cashless kampung Eye opener for HLB, realisation of need to be on ground when promoting digital The Visit Sekinchan 2023 campaign was officiated on Saturday by Ng Suee Lim, Selangor State Assemblyman of Sekinchan; Domenic Fuda, HLB Group Managing Director and CEO; and Farhan Ahmad, Group CEO of PayNet at SMJK Yoke Kuan, a public school in the community. The idyllic fishing village of Sekinchan, a small town in Selangor, Malaysia more famous for its high quality rice and picturesque paddy fields, has been preparing to go digital in anticipation of its...