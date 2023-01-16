Needed: The Espionage Reform Act of 2023

One of the great sports of the D.C. swamp is talking about government reform. And one of the specific “sports” most focused upon is intelligence. Not illogical. It’s big money and in a controversial space, with spying at home and abroad costing some $90 billion. Still, it’s been nearly 20 years since Capitol Hill last had a serious go at intelligence reform. And, in the meantime, a thicket of an “intelligence industrial complex” has grown. Moreover, the current IC no longer seems capable of covering the expanded nature of what now constitute national security issues. And our economic espionage laws...