Formula 1 Carbon Footprint Slammed After 2023 Calendar Release

The 2023 Formula 1 season schedule has been released, and it has caused consternation among racing fans who also have an eye on the green impact of the sport. The carbon footprint of Formula 1 has been called into question as many are unhappy with the distances involved between certain races, with the teams and drivers going from Europe to Canada and then back to Europe in one example of the slightly haphazard schedule. There will be 23 Grands Prix this year as F1 bosses have decided to cancel the Chinese Grand Prix again, with no replacement announced as of...