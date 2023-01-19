Davos: The 'Conspiracy' Hiding in Plain Sight?

More than 2,700 leaders across politics and business have gathered in Switzerland, for a conference on the theme of 'Cooperation in a Fragmented World.' The meeting, which "allows some degree of coordination among elites," has long been targeted by conspiracy theorists. The theories reached a fever pitch after Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, published a book titled 'COVID-19: The Great Reset' in 2020. Many of the world's most powerful business leaders and politicians are currently gathered at Davos, a resort town in the Swiss Alps that has a year-round population of a little over 10,000 people. The...