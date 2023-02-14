Complete Genomics Drops Genome Sequencing Price to Sub $100

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, February 7, 2023 – Complete Genomics Inc., a global life science tools leader and subsidiary of MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (“MGI”), today launched new revolutionary products and prices at Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting. Complete Genomics offers T Series, G Series, and E Series genetic sequencers covering wide range from low- medium- high- ultra high throughput sequencing applications. “We have made it our mission to address the global need for faster, cost-effective, and accurate sequencing whether it be to identify and trace pathogens in today’s post-pandemic world or to meet the promise of precision...