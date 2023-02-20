OnePlus’s foldable might be a proper surprise

OnePlus just teased the launch of its Nothing Phone-like OnePlus 11 Concept for MWC 2023, but the company has more to offer than this. The business behind many excellent phones out there already hinted that it’s going to release a foldable phone in the third quarter of 2023, and now, a trusted leaker is adding more corroboration to the company’s teaser. Chinese internet presence Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to confirm that the OnePlus foldable is set to launch in Q3 2023 (via Android Authority). They also give us the first hint as to what hardware we can...