China loses face but refuses to back down

China is recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the population, enjoying a lull before another peak is expected later in the year. Even while the average Chinese is consumed primarily with keeping their job and weathering an economic storm, the authorities in Beijing persist in doubling down on troublesome foreign policies that cost it credibility in the world's eyes. The high-altitude balloon saga is emblematic of China's tendency to come out swinging whenever it is embarrassed or cornered. It was the same during the uncontrolled spiralling of deaths from COVID, and now there is a danger that China...