OPINION: Countries meddling in the affairs of others is nothing new

In this edition of the Mercy Traveler, Philip Maher looks at foreign interference I am not surprised with the numerous stories which are now percolating about the People's Republic of China influencing elections. I watched as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) worked to influence Africa for as many years as I have been travelling there. Thirty years ago, I would rarely bump into anyone speaking Mandarin. Furthermore, I never witnessed any Chinese government-funded enterprises in Africa. Perhaps they existed, but they were not obvious. That changed as I bounced back and forth to Africa on humanitarian missions. At first, I...