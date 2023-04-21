Reduce Your Global Footprint with Solar Energy this Earth Day Zendure Spreads a Powerful Message on the Importance of Clean Energy and Power Independent PALO ALTO, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure , one of the fastest-growing clean energy tech start-ups, asks global citizens to embrace solar energy this Earth Day. Instead of gas-powered generators that give off harmful emissions, and are banned in some states, Zendure offers more eco-friendly options. Popular solar generators, SuperBase V and SuperBase Pro, harness the power of the sun to deliver clean energy to users on and off grid – a simple way...