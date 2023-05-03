Nato is reportedly planning to open a liaison office in Japan to coordinate with close partners across the Indo-Pacific region including Australia, South Korea and New Zealand. The plans are likely to attract criticism from the Chinese government, which has previously warned the western alliance against extending “its tentacles to the Asia-Pacific”. Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday that Nato and Japan plan to upgrade their cooperation on tackling cyber threats, disinformation and emerging and disruptive technologies. Nato’s planned new liaison office in Tokyo – to open next year – will be the first of its kind in Asia and will...