White House won’t talk about CIA Director Burns meeting with Jeffrey Epstein

The Biden White House is refusing to talk about recent revelations that CIA Director William Burns met with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in late 2014 during the former's time as President Barack Obama’s deputy secretary of state. It was revealed over the weekend that Epstein, who was charged by the Justice Department with a slew of sex trafficking charges in 2019 but was found dead in his prison cell in what the medical examiner ruled a suicide, had met with Burns as the future CIA director prepared to exit the Obama administration in 2014. EX-CIA HEAD HOSTED BLINKEN ON...