The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Sanctions Don't Threaten the Dollar's Dominance. They Support It.

May 11, 2023
Source: barrons.com barrons.com
News Snapshot:
Text size About the author: Dan Katz is co-founder at Amberwave Partners, an asset management firm, and former senior advisor at the U.S. Treasury, 2019-21. The U.S. dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency gives the United States a financial superpower—the ability to impose costs on adversaries through sanctions. But the use of that superpower in recent years has driven fears that other countries may move away from using the dollar to minimize their vulnerability to sanctions. Such a shift would endanger many benefits the U.S. receives from dollar hegemony, beyond just the ability to impose crippling economic sanctions. Yet...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter