Russian diamond trade targeted in G7 talks as leaders meet in Japan

A worker holds a cut diamond in the manual polishing unit at the Antwerp World Diamond Center in Belgium. Some European Union nations want sanctions imposed against the import of Russian stones to the EU but the diamond industry looks likely to be spared for now. Photograph: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg How to curb the Russian diamond trade will be considered by the G7 major economies as leaders meet in Japan this weekend to discuss the fallout of the invasion of Ukraine and an increasingly assertive China. The idea of placing sanctions on the diamond trade with Russia, one of the world’s...