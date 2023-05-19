The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

G7 leaders reckon with Ukraine, haunted by Hiroshima nuclear legacy

May 19, 2023
Source: reuters.com reuters.com
News Snapshot:
[1/5] U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a bilateral meeting ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 18, 2023. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's advanced democracies start their Group of Seven (G7) summit on Friday in Hiroshima with a sombre remembrance of the costs of war as they grapple with the conflict in Ukraine. Ahead of a summit focused heavily on ending Russia's war in Ukraine and on preventing conflict with China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will gather world leaders at a...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter