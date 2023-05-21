PM Modi, G7 & Quad outline strong stance against China. Beijing lodges 'stern representations'

New Delhi: Ahead of his departure for Japan for the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a clear stance on the future of Indo-Chinese relations stating, “peace and tranquility in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China.” He further emphasised Friday that “India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” in an interview with news portal Nikkei Asia. Later, during the working session 9 of the G7 summit, the PM remarked that, “it is necessary for all countries to respect the UN Charter, international law, and sovereignty and territorial integrity...