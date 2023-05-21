US inflation set to stay firm in challenge for the Fed

(Bloomberg) — The latest marker of underlying US price pressures will offer little hope of settling the debate among Federal Reserve officials about whether they’ve made enough progress on inflation to step off the monetary-policy brakes. Most Read from Bloomberg: The Fed’s preferred price metrics on Friday are projected to show inflation remained elevated in April, running more than double the central bank’s goal. Minutes of its early-May meeting on Wednesday may help shed some light on officials’ appetite for standing pat next month. Various Fed officials this week have indicated they’re keeping an open mind as they assess economic...