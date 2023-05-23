The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

The best Twitter alternatives: From Mastodon to Hive

May 23, 2023
Source: standard.co.uk standard.co.uk
T witter has changed, and perhaps not for the better. Legacy-verified “blue ticks” have been wound down, and the platform is beginning to limit non-paid accounts. The app disbanded its Trust and Safety Council, which aided in strategies to tackle hate speech, suicide, self-harm and child exploitation issues on the platform. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has also announced his intention to remove inactive accounts from the platform - and has encouraged users to sign in at least once a month to keep their accounts active. As a result, many users may be looking for an alternative social media app. Below...
Twitter