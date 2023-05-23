‘Only The River Flows’ Director Wei Shujun Talks 1990s Mandopop

Chinese director Wei Shujun has just premiered his third film, neo-noir thriller Only The River Flows, in Cannes Un Certain Regard to positive reviews. While he’s now had three features selected for the festival, this is the first time he’s been able to walk the red carpet in person, at least with a full-length film. His debut, semi-autobiographical drama Striding Into The Wind, was selected in 2020, the year that Cannes didn’t take place but still presented an Official Selection. His sophomore work, Ripples Of Life, premiered in Directors Fortnight in 2021, but he was unable to fly to Cannes...