Five things we learned in David Johnston's first report on foreign interference

OTTAWA — Special rapporteur David Johnston released his first report on foreign interference on Tuesday, which involved analyzing recent media reports on allegations by unnamed national security sources that China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. The former governor general tapped by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to investigate the issue said he dug into the validity of that reporting and assessed whether the Liberal government ignored threats or advice from national-security agencies. Johnston ruled out a public inquiry, finding that much of it would have to be held in private due to top-secret information, but promised to hold...