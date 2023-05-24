The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Climate chaos will spread across ‘the entire planet,’ says US diplomat

May 24, 2023
Source: belfasttelegraph.co.uk belfasttelegraph.co.uk
News Snapshot:
John Kerry said further progress on controlling global emissions hinges on international cooperation, particularly between the US and China (Yui Mok/PA) Climate chaos will spread from across “the entire planet” and the world may already be past five irreversible tipping points, John Kerry has said. Speaking to the defence and climate change parliamentary select committee, the US special presidential envoy for climate warned of coral reef die-off, melting permafrost as well as melting sea ice in the Barents Sea and the Arctic and Antarctic. Tipping points are when the climate permanently changes the state of global phenomena, which then create...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter