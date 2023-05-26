‘Older straight men hated my films with a vengeance’: how 90s queer film-makers shook up cinema

Queer film exploded like a glitter cannon in the 1990s, sending sparkling product raining down in every direction. Trans lives hit the screen in Orlando and Boys Don’t Cry, alongside dynamic bulletins from the Black queer experience (The Watermelon Woman, Young Soul Rebels, Chocolate Babies). We had jubilant celebrations of drag with Paris Is Burning and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, provocations from New Queer Cinema in the shape of Poison, Swoon and Edward II; there were auteurist masterpieces (Beau Travail, Happy Together) and timeless coming-out stories (Beautiful Thing, Show Me Love). The Wachowski sisters, Lisa Cholodenko,...