No cellphone? No problem! The vintage radio enthusiasts prepping for disaster

There’s an ancient fable that Glenn Morrison, a pony-tailed, 75-year-old who lives in the California desert, likes to tell to prove a point. As the lesson goes, one industrious ant readies for winter by stocking up on food and supplies, while an aimless grasshopper wastes time and doesn’t plan ahead. When the cold weather finally arrives, the ant is “fat and happy”, but the grasshopper starves. In this telling, Morrison is the ant, and those who don’t brace themselves for future emergencies – they’re the grasshoppers. Morrison is in the business of being prepared. He’s the president of the Desert...