The C919 departs Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport for Beijing Capital International Airport on its maiden commercial flight. Yin Liqin/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images China's first domestically-made large passenger jet completed its maiden commercial flight Sunday. The 164-seat C919 aircraft flew from Shanghai to Beijing, operated by China Eastern Airlines. With the jet, China hopes to compete with the world's two major aircraft makers – Airbus and Boeing. China's first domestically-made large passenger jet has completed its maiden commercial flight. The 164-seat C919 aircraft, made by the state-owned aerospace manufacturer Commercial Aviation Corporation of China (Comac), made the journey from...