The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China's first homegrown large passenger jet took its maiden flight after 16 years in the making check it out

May 29, 2023
Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
The C919 departs Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport for Beijing Capital International Airport on its maiden commercial flight. Yin Liqin/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images China's first domestically-made large passenger jet completed its maiden commercial flight Sunday. The 164-seat C919 aircraft flew from Shanghai to Beijing, operated by China Eastern Airlines. With the jet, China hopes to compete with the world's two major aircraft makers – Airbus and Boeing. China's first domestically-made large passenger jet has completed its maiden commercial flight. The 164-seat C919 aircraft, made by the state-owned aerospace manufacturer Commercial Aviation Corporation of China (Comac), made the journey from...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter