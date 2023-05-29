In the latest iteration of the Marvel universe, the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy has been criticized for relying on cheap humor and outlandish characters, like an animated raccoon and his rag-tag friends. I disagree, and apparently so do many others. The movie's been a smashing success at the box office, raking in more than $500 million so far. The film focuses heavily on the animated raccoon, Rocket's, origin story, in which he spent his youth in the lab of a cruel scientist determined to genetically engineer a perfect society. Deep within this plot, there's an important lesson...