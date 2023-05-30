The Honor 90 and 90 Pro pack minor upgrades over their predecessors

What you need to know Honor has announced its latest flagship models in China. The Honor 90 and 90 Pro are minor improvements over last year's models, rocking Qualcomm's 2022 top-of-the-line processors and a few iterative upgrades. Both models are also set to hit global markets later this year. Six months after unveiling the Honor 80 series, Honor is back with a pair of premium smartphones. The Honor 90 series has been announced in China on May 29, rocking upgraded cameras and a few minor upgrades over last year's models. The series includes two models: the Honor 90 and the...