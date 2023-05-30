M&S shares 'sneak peek' of new Liverpool ONE store and opening date

Something went wrong, please try again later. Invalid email Something went wrong, please try again later. Marks & Spencer has given shoppers a sneak peek of what the retails giant's new Liverpool store will look like. M&S has now confirmed the new store is set to open this August in the building on South John Street that was home to the Liverpool ONE Debenhams up until its closure in May 2021. The 100,000 sq ft store will be spread across two floors including what has been described as a "next generation" food hall. The store will also feature a café,...