Nasdaq boosted by Nvidia, tentative debt deal cheer

Summary Summary Companies Nvidia notches $1 trillion in market cap for first time Nasdaq up 0.56%, S&P up 0.14%, Dow off 0.33% May 30 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street's main indexes on Tuesday, boosted by shares of Nvidia, amid optimism about lawmakers tentatively agreeing to raise the nation's debt limit to avert a default. U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending. The U.S. House Rules Committee said it will meet at 3:00 p.m....