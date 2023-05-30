Cathie Wood calls Nvidia stock 'overpriced' after missing 2023 rally

Cathie Wood isn't buying the artificial intelligence hype at Nvidia (NVDA). The founder of Ark Invest, and noted tech innovation investor, tweeted on Monday that the AI darling is now overpriced. "Since 2014, @ARKInvest has believed that Nvidia saw the AI future before most other chip companies, and now we believe it will continue to power the AI age. At 25X expected revenue for this year, however, $NVDA is priced ahead of the curve," Wood tweeted. Nvidia shares have risen more than 30% since the company reported earnings on May 24, and the stock touched a $1 trillion dollar market...