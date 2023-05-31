Peter Doherty Insitute finds garlic kills COVID-19?

“I thought it might fail miserably. We blindly tested over 20 varieties,” Dr McAuley told The Australian Financial Review. “We found one of AGP’s products could reduce the infectious titre of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza by 3-log-fold (99.9 per cent). We barely detected any remaining virus genome, indicating nearly complete virucidal activity,” she said. Dr McAuley said the variety was tested across different sites to ensure the results were not related to the environment, nutrients, water or anything else. “Garlic is known to be good for killing bacteria. It’s long been used in traditional Chinese medicine. People have been joking with...