Nasdaq, S&P 500 Off Morning Highs; Arista Networks In The Buy Zone

The major stock market indexes remained mainly higher but pulled back from earlier highs Tuesday. News of progress in raising the debt ceiling eased investors' minds, while the Nasdaq composite was the leader once again thanks to strength in Big Techs such as Nvidia (NVDA). X President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sealed a tentative debt-limit deal Saturday night. The agreement includes a two-year debt-limit increase and will keep nondefense, nonveterans discretionary spending about flat with current levels over two years. It would also impose some new restrictions on certain government aid. The bill needs to pass by...