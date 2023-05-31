Manipur Unrest: Over 4,000 Weapons Stolen by Locals; Agencies Fear Some Supplied to Myanmar Militant Groups

As Manipur reels under ethnic unrest due to clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribes, and incidents of loot and arson reported in the last few weeks, the central agencies and local administration fear that some of the stolen weapons have been likely supplied to Myanmar-based banned militant groups. Top sources have confirmed that the administration expects at least 4,000 weapons to be missing but the quantity of ammunition has not been figured out. Sources have also said warehouses, armouries of various forces and reserve battalions have been looted and the actual estimation of the total number of weapons will be...