Nvidia CEO eyes China talks despite US curbs

Shanghai | Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is heading to China to meet with tech executives in the world’s biggest chip market, despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. Mr Huang, who headlined a trade show in Taiwan this week, plans to travel to China for the first time in years in June, said the people, who asked not to be identified because his schedule is private. Companies on his itinerary include gaming leader Tencent Holdings and TikTok-owner ByteDance, one of the people said. Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and still runs...