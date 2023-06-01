Thanks but no thanks; Three reasons why India will never join ‘NATO-Plus’ or any other US-led mutual security alliance

A particularly bad idea refuses to go away. A high-level committee of American lawmakers at a meeting held on 24 May as recommended strengthening the ‘NATO-Plus’ framework by including India in the grouping. NATO-Plus is a five-member security arrangement that brings together NATO, the 31-member post-War military alliance between the United States and Europe, and five treaty allies of the US — Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Israel, and South Korea. The aim, say media reports, is to “boost global defence cooperation” and win the “strategic competition with the Chinese Communist Party”. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to...