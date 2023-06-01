Worldwide additions to renewable energy capacity set to surge in 2023

Open this photo in gallery: A worker checks solar photovoltaic modules used for solar panels at a factory in Suqian in China's eastern Jiangsu province on May 9.STR/AFP/Getty Images Global additions to renewable energy capacity are on track to surge to a record this year as growing energy-security worries and improving costs drive investments in green power. The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the world will add more than 440 gigawatts of renewable electricity in 2023, which is more than the entire installed power capacity of Germany and Spain combined. That addition is 107 GW above that of...