Honor 70 Lite is an entry-level phone with decent features

Honor 70 Lite: At €199, it is budget-friendly, but the phone itself doesn’t look cheap. You get a decent amount of storage too at 128GB. The mobile phone market in Ireland has seen some new entrants in recent years. As Huawei gave up its European market share, others have rushed in to fill the void – Xiaomi, ZTE, Oppo and now Honor. Chinese-owned brand Honor officially launched in Ireland in May, but their smartphones have previously made their way into Ireland through various other means. Originally a sub-brand of Huawei, Honor phones have one important advantage these days: they have...