Asia security summit kicks off amid US-China tensions

[1/5] Security personnel check vehicles entering the venue of the 20th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Asia's top security meeting opened on Friday, with intensifying competition between the United States and China expected to dominate a weekend of high-level speeches, backroom military dealings and delicate diplomacy. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts senior military officers, diplomats, weapons makers and security analysts from around the globe, is taking place June 2-4 in Singapore. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will deliver the keynote address on Friday evening, before U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and...