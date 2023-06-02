BRICS countries pledge to combat terror finance networks, safe heavens

The BRICS countries on Friday expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terrorism financing networks and safe havens. In a veiled reference to Pakistan, the five-nation BRICS grouping vowed to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, and terror financing networks. In a joint statement titled The Cape of Good Hope, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa expressed strong condemnation of terrorism “whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed”. “They (ministers) are committed to combating terrorism...