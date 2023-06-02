Canadian Gen Zs more likely to invest than peers in U.S., China, survey says

Young Canadians are more likely than their counterparts in China, the U.S. or Britain to hold at least one investment, research shows. Canadians between the ages of 18 to 25 are far more likely to be investors than their peers in the United States, Britain and China, and parental influence may be a driving factor behind the trend, according to a new survey. The study from CFA Institute and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which was conducted in the last two months of 2022 and surveyed more than 2,800 investors across the four countries, found that 74 per cent of...