Nova Scotia officials knew of Paper Excellence's ties to controversial conglomerate

Amid a federal investigation into Paper Excellence's business ties, a briefing note shows Nova Scotia's government knew the company was controlled by a Chinese-Indonesian conglomerate as recently as 2017. Former B.C. officials declined to comment. Senior members of Nova Scotia’s government knew B.C. forestry giant Paper Excellence was ultimately controlled by a Chinese-Indonesian conglomerate accused of widespread deforestation and human rights abuses, documents show. Paper Excellence is currently facing a parliamentary investigation into its corporate structure and business ties after a a series of journalistic reports found a nexus of evidence linking the company with Asia Pulp and Paper (APP)....