Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for June showcase

June's Ubisoft Forward Live 2023 will feature Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the studio has confirmed. The big Summer Ubisoft showcase is taking place on June 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, with a pre-show kicking things off 15 minutes before then. In the trailer announcing the event, Ubisoft shows off some brief footage from Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and confirms that both games will be getting "live reveals" during the show. It's unclear if that means gameplay footage, cinematics, or concrete news like release dates and/or windows. Over...