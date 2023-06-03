The Rich Got a Bit Poorer Last Year

Text size The wealthy took a big hit last year. The global population of billionaires sank for the first time since 2018, dropping 3.5% to 3,194, while their wealth declined by 5.5% to US$11 trillion, London-based Altrata, a data firm focused on the rich, reported in its annual Billionaire Census earlier this week. The drop in wealth was the second-largest fall in the last decade, although Altrata noted that it only partially offset a double-digit jump in billionaire wealth in 2021. The company’s report draws from data collected by its Wealth-X unit. Zooming out, the global population of those with...