Recession prep, ChatGPT, sustainability, and more

On Wednesday, Walmart (WMT) held its annual shareholders meeting where thousands, virtually and in-person, tuned in to hear about the state of the nation's largest company, which produces annual sales of some $611 billion worldwide and employs some 2.1 million workers or, as it calls them, associates. Here are some key highlights: Recession? Walmart execs are preparing. CFO John David Rainey called the practice "part of our normal planning process" in a Q&A during the shareholder's meeting, saying, "We consider a range of possibilities, economic environment." "We want to make sure that we are addressing not only the need to...