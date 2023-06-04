Home buyers are facing the least affordable market on record

Welcome to Saturday, team. I'm Phil Rosen — today I'm sharing my conversation with an expert from the Mortgage Bankers Association on the outlook for housing and the lack of affordability. As ever, if you have any interview suggestions for my next guest, let me know on Twitter @philrosenn, or email me [email protected]. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. NOVEMBER9 home for sale with for sale sign in front of the door Home for sale. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Edward Seiler is the associate vice president for housing economics at the Mortgage...