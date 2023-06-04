Saudi Arabia set to host major China business conference, as ties grow

June 4, 2023 Saudi Arabia and China will participate in a business conference in Riyadh this month, expected to draw major businesses and investment firms, as the kingdom continues to pursue stronger economic, energy and political ties with the People's Republic and despite concerns from Washington. Background: The 10th Arab-China Business Conference will run from June 11-12 in Riyadh. The conference will feature networking events as well as panels and discussions. Topics include China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, startups, esports, tourism and food security, according to the conference’s website. The speakers will be from several Chinese...