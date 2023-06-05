Odisha train crash grabbed eyeballs in China as disengagement issue with India took a backseat

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country’s national security issues have become ‘significantly more complex and difficult’. Beijing makes no mention of disengagement in its statement after the 27th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, aka WMCC, on India-China border affairs. The Chinese defence minister blames the United States for practising ‘hegemony’ at the Shangri-La Dialogue. Chinascope examines a tense week where the US and China came close to conflict – while trying to avoid war. China over the week The National Security Commission is a signature institution of Xi’s era. The Commission held its first meeting...