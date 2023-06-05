Zelenskiy says Russia is evading sanctions on weapons

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said: 'Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use the technologies of the world through a network of suppliers, manages to bypass international sanctions.' Photograph: Louise Delmotte/AP Photo/Bloomberg Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said that Russia was using a network of suppliers to evade international sanctions designed to prevent it from making missiles and other weapons. In a video address, Zelenskiy said unnamed countries and companies were helping Russia acquire technology with the emphasis on producing missiles. Russia has launched hundreds of missiles against Ukrainian targets since last October. “Unfortunately, the terrorist state manages to use...