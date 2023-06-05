How AI could help solve Australia's 'productivity problem' without leaving workers worse off

Artificial intelligence (AI) has helped Fiona Dixon's team save about 2,700 working hours in the past six months. She's created a system that does some of the more mundane, routine and administrative work her team of accountants typically completes in their workday. "AI has been a really great investment that we've made here," Ms Dixon, a partner heading up business transformation at accounting firm HLB Mann Judd, told The Business. The accounting firm is not alone when it comes to putting money into AI. Investment in AI technologies has helped drive a huge rally in tech stocks this year, with...