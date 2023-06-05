Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions Citi analyst Paul Lejuez sees Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU-Q) as “stronger for longer” after its first-quarter 2023 results blew past expectations on the Street, sending its shares soaring 11.3 per cent on Friday. “1Q sales/EPS were better-than-expected on every line item and much better than investors feared,” he said in a note released on Monday. “Amidst a choppy macro environment in the U.S., LULU grew sales 17 per cent in the region, underscoring the strength/health of the brand in its most well-developed market. International sales grew 60 per cent,...